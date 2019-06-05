Wilkins: Murder investigation has ‘great leads’

June 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Scurlock

LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said his investigators have “great leads” as they try to find out who shot and killed a Lumber Bridge man early this morning.

The body of Avery Scurlock, 23, was found about 12:05 a.m. in a field near Old Town Road in Lumberton, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. He had been shot to death and his white 2016 Ford Fusion SE was missing.

Deputies say his vehicle was found later today, but Wilkins did not want to say where.

“Robeson County sheriff’s detectives are currently working diligently to bring closure to a grieving family,” Wilkins said.

Scurlock’s mother, Brenda Scurlock, told WRAL that her son had told family members he was gay. She said his Facebook page contained photos and videos of him dressed as a woman and that someone recently took the page down. Scurlock went to meet that person last night, according to his mother.

“This cowardly act has to be addressed and a person or persons will be held accountable and brought to justice,” Wilkins said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170. Callers can remain anonymous.

Scurlock
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_avery-scurlock-2.jpgScurlock

Staff report