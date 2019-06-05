West Lumberton to hold community watch meeting

LUMBERTON — George Fain is being remembered by people who knew him as the publisher who in the 1980s helped guide The Robesonian through its transition from a family-owned publication to a corporate newspaper, a civic leader and a friend to many.

Fain, who most recently live in Waynesville, died Thursday at the John F Keever Solace Center in Asheville after an extended illness. He was 74 years old.

“I spent over 40 years in the newspaper business, seven of those were with George Fain,” said Bob Horne, editor of The Robesonian from 1983 to 1990. “We had a strong working relationship.”

He considered Fain to be more than a boss.

Fain was a friend, Horne said. The two were close and often spent time together outside of work, and once took a trip with family members to Lake Waccamaw.

“George was very special to me, and right now my heart is grieving,” he said.

Horne left the newspaper shortly after Fain went to a Virginia newspaper.

John Nicholson, retired store manager of Belk in Lumberton, remembers Fain as a “good man, good civic citizen and a good close friend.”

The two worked closely together because Belk was a big advertiser with The Robesonian. But perhaps the most notable business between the two took place during their regular “meetings” at Pinecrest Country Club.

“We had a lot of meetings,” Nicholson said with a laugh. “He did not like to get beat on the golf course, I’ll tell you that.”

Fain also was concerned with the business of helping others, he said.

That was evident in his work with the United Way of Robeson County, which he helped establish in the mid-1980s, soon after he moved to Lumberton.

“He spent lots of time helping get the United Way started in Robeson County and was one of its first leaders there,” said Bob Dixon, sales manager for The Robesonian from 1983 to 1993.

Dixonn said he learned a lot under Fain and gained the knowledge of corporate style budgeting, which helped him navigate company buyouts throughout his working career, Dixon said.

Fain was a “good and decent man who helped bring some order to The Robesonian when it needed it in June 1983,” Dixon said. The newspaper, which had been owned by the Sharpe family in Lumberton, was bought by Park Communications in the early 1980s.

Ed Knight, circulation manager at The Robesonian for 36 years, remembers Fain’s involvement in spearheading the newspaper in education program, called NIE. The program supplied schools and after-school programs with 12,000 newspapers each month as a learning tool.

Students could choose an article in the paper and respond to it, Knight said. The program promoted education, supplied teachers with newspapers in the classroom and gave children within the county a newspaper they could relate to. The Robesonian also would sponsor class parties for students who met educational goals set by teachers.

“He was a real strong advocate for community and education and being involved with the business community,” Knight said. “He gave us a lot of freedom to get involved.”

Donnie Douglas, now the editor of The Robesonian, is one of three people still at the newspaper who worked with Fain.

“I really enjoyed him, both at work and we played a lot of golf together,” Douglas said. “He jumped on me one time about some slopping writing, and I can tell you that it affected me, made me work harder and take more pride in the product. I will never forget that — and forever appreciate it.”

Fain worked at The Robesonian from May 1983 to December 1989. Later, he became the publisher at the Progress Index in Virginia and was at different times in his life was involved in marketing and publishing in papers located in Hendersonville, Greenville, South Carolina., Conyers, Georgia, and Tarboro. He and his wife Becky became owners of Inn at Iris Meadows, a bed and breakfast in Waynesville, for the last 15 years.

Becky said he loved his family, the newspaper business, the printed word, books, music and choral singing, theater, golf, antiquing and gardening.

Fain loved his dog Scratch, who served as his companion for many years before the dog’s death in 2017. Scratch’s ashes will join Fain in his casket.

Becky fondly recalled meeting her husband.

“In the early 80s, George moved to our town to run the newspaper,” she said. “He and I were both newly single. Three years after his arrival in town, my boss and George Fain’s golfing buddy, John McKee, introduced me to George.

“Of course I already knew who he was, since he was in such a visible role in our community, but he had no idea that I was already a fan of his.”

Several years before, unknown to Fain, Becky and her sister Grace had watched him perform in a production of “The Music Man.”

Becky said she whispered to her sister, “Just look at that little man, he is having so much fun.”

The two were married for 30 years.

Fain suffered from dementia in his late years, and the family is asking that instead of flowers, a donation be considered for the Association for Fronto-Temporal Degeneration by visiting https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission or call 866-507-7222.

By Jessica Horne Staff writer