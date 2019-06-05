West Lumberton to hold community watch meeting

June 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — West Lumberton residents are invited to a community watch meeting that will be held on June 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church.

The church is located at 2320 W. Fifth St. Refreshments will be served at the meeting.

Staff report