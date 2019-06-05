Audit: City in good shape finanically in wake of hurricanes

Davis Davis

LUMBERTON — Despite two hurricanes, the city of Lumberton’s financial strength was evident Wednesday in the form of its 2017-18 audit.

City Council members formally accepted the annual audit Wednesday during during their monthly meeting as the Council Policy Committee. The audit report was presented by auditor Mat Patterson, of Patterson and Associates of Lumberton.

“The great thing about this audit is that the city was in good enough shape to weather two hurricanes,” Patterson said of the 150-page report. “You’ve been spending a lot of money fixing stuff, but I commend the city’s staff for its work.”

Where Lumberton’s financial resilience showed is that it was able to pay for repairs, renovations and replacements in advance of receiving reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other funding sources, he said.

The city’s fund balances for electric, water and sewer, and sanitation withstood the flood of expenses after hurricanes Matthew and Florence struck inside of two years.

Sales of electricity turned a $2.3 million profit, and $1.8 million went into the general fund. Electric rates and the cost of electricity decreased during the year, as did the number of customers because of homes destroyed and damaged by flooding.

Water and sewer revenues declined during 2017-18 by $700,000, but the losses were offset by keeping expenditures in check, Patterson said. The city will raise water and sewer rates by 8% next year.

Accounting for federal and state grant programs also received a “clean” score card from the certified public account’s report.

The only exceptions to an otherwise stellar audit is that the general fund balance declined by $625,000 because of an accounting adjustment for retiree health-care benefits and revenues, which dipped by $1.5 million because of population losses caused by the storms.

Mayor Bruce Davis noted that the city tax base added $24 million over the past two years because of commercial and residential construction.

“That’s a healthy increase for a small city,” Davis said.

Lumberton has not come out of the wash yet after the storms, which cost the city more than $28 million, Patterson said. But the city is in good shape financially and administratively.

The council will hold a public hearing on its $83 million 2019-20 budget on Monday. The tax rate will remain at 65 cents per $100 of property value, and city employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living increase.

Also on Wednesday, council members heard from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Planning Division about a new study for Lumberton and the rest of Robeson County.

“We have a bunch of disjointed plans in Robeson County, and we are trying to create a comprehensive plan,” said DOT’s Carlos Moya. “There will be zero cost to the city.”

The plan, which will be completed within two years, will look forward 30 years and consider growth and recent flooding from the hurricanes, Moya said. It includes five municipalities and the county as a whole.

Rail, auto, bike and pedestrian transportation factors will be part of the plan, according to the DOT. Lumberton produced a comprehensive transportation plan in 2016, but other municipalities have not studied their transportation needs in more than 30 years.

Current funding for upgrades to Fayetteville Road and Interstate 95 will not be affected, Moya said. The transportation plan will set priorities for the future, as well address road conditions that left Lumberton an island surrounded by flood water.

The City Council gave its unanimous blessing to the DOT project.

The council also forwarded several planning and zoning matters to its Planning Board for consideration. Among the forwarded items were a conditional-use permit from Annette Wallwork that would allow for the establishment of a wine shop, featuring wine tasting events, in downtown Lumberton and the approval of a major subdivision final plat for The Meadows at The Oaks subdivision.

Council members also approved construction projects to replace the ceiling tiles at the Central Fire Station at a cost of $34,853, and to repair and elevate one of the city’s eight well sites at a cost of $34,202.

