Grand opening Friday for new apartments

June 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The city’s mayor is calling a grand opening ceremony for a new apartment complex something to get excited about.

“When you lose as many homes to storms as we did, it’s a big deal.” Mayor Bruce Davis said.

The developers of the Griffin Park apartment complex have scheduled a grand opening for 10 a.m. Friday. The complex is located at 1970 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

The mayor plans to attend the ceremony.

“I’ll just be there and say a few words,” Davis said.

The ceremony is a big deal because it represents the replacement of housing in the city lost to hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Griffin Park is only one of the apartment complexes up and running or planned for the city.

“We’ll have 400 more units by this time next year,” Davis said.

The Griffin complex also is representative of development efforts that have brought new housing and business into the city. This new development is causing the city’s property tax roll to swell.

“We’ve added $24 million to the tax roll since Hurricane Matthew hit,” Davis said.

Griffin Park is a four-building apartment development that will provide 72 new apartment homes for families who are at or below 60% of the area median income. It includes one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartments. Eight of the units are equipped for residents with mobility impairments. The complex features amenities such as a fitness center, computer work stations and office facilities.

Griffin Park was developed by MC Morgan & Associates Inc. and was funded in part by federal housing tax credits, administered by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency.

“Families in Lumberton will now have more affordable options thanks to Griffin Park Apartments,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of the NC Housing Finance Agency. “This development is yet another example of how affordable housing investments can impact communities and their residents, especially in areas like Robeson County that have been hit hard by natural disasters.”

