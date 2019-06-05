School board to meet Friday

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hold an emergency meeting on Friday at the system’s central office.

According to the agenda, the board will discuss the Exceptional Children’s Program’s audit, legal issues and personnel.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the office located at 4320 Kahn Drive.

