Child shot, killed following dispute

June 5, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A 5-year-old child has died after being shot following a fight between multiple adults that led to gunfire.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Alva Paisley Oxendine, of North Hilltop Road in Red Springs, died from his injuries after being taken by private vehicle to the Red Springs Police Department and then to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Wilkins said his department responded at about 6:03 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of a child being shot on the 14000 block of N.C. 72 West.

Oxendine was struck by a bullet while sitting in the rear seat of his mother’s vehicle, according to Wilkins. Oxendine’s brother also was in the back seat of the vehicle, but was not injured.

Wilkins said the two groups of people had fought earlier in the day and agreed to meet at the N.C. 72 West location to continue their fight and that is when shots were fire. The Robesonian has learned that the fight was recorded and shared on social media.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Division is investigating the death of Oxendine. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

The Robesonian will update this story at robesonian.com and in Friday’s print edition as details warrant.

