Crime report

June 6, 2019 robesonian News 0

Jasmine McCormick, of Parkview Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke the windows to her 2013 white Chevy Malibu while it was parked at her residence. McCormick reported that damages totaled $250.

Mary Sabourin, of Norment Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at her residence.

Hilda Quash, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while she was on the roadway of North Roberts Avenue and Kahn Drive, someone robbed her and stole her key, cash and her pocketbook, valued at a combined total of $230.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Becky Locklear, Monica Road, Shannon; and Nellie Bethea, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Agro Merchant Group, Cold Storage Road, Lumberton; and Dale Ammons, North Chicken Road, Pembroke.