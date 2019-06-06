Repair work to close Chicken Road section

June 6, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Chicken Road near Rowland will be closed Monday through Friday so maintenance work can be performed.

The work to replace a pipeline beneath the roadway is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Monday and end at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Work is to take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The designated detour is U.S. 74 to Henry Berry Road to Dew Road and back to Chicken Road.

