Scott to pursue death of McLellan

Michael Ray McLellan is escorted Thursday from the Robeson County Courthouse after a hearing during which he learned that he will be facing the possibility of being put to death for the death of Hania Aquilar. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Robeson County Courthouse. Michael Ray McLellan is escorted Thursday from the Robeson County Courthouse after a hearing during which he learned that he will be facing the possibility of being put to death for the death of Hania Aquilar. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Robeson County Courthouse.

LUMBERTON — The man charged in the death of Hania Aguilar will face the possibility of being put to death for the crime if convicted.

District Attorney Matt Scott had already said he would make the trial of Michael Ray McLellan, 34, of Fairmont, a capital case, but made that official in court on Thursday.

McLellan is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree forced sex offense, statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, abduction of a child, concealing the death of a child and larceny of a motor vehicle.

“We do intend to seek the death penalty in this case,” Scott told Judge Robert “Frank” Floyd Jr.

Scott described the death of Aguilar, who was 13 at the time, as “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel” and said the nature of her death weighed heavily on the state’s decision to move forward with capital punishment.

McLellan, dressed in a gray jumpsuit and wearing white sneakers, did not speak. Blood was apparent from his right eye.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said when McLellan arrived at the jail for holding, he was wearing a watch, which is against the local policy, and he fought officers as they removed it. Wilkins said he also banged his head against the wall repeatedly while in the holding cell, and refused medical treatment.

Floyd scheduled McLellan’s next hearing for Sept. 9.

The last person executed in North Carolina was Samuel Flippen, who was put to death Aug. 18, 2006, for the murder of his 2-year-old stepdaughter. There has essentially been an unofficial moratorium on executions in North Carolina because of legal challenges calling the process brutal, and many district attorneys electing not to pursue the death penalty.

In the case of capital punishment, the law allows the defendant two lawyers, said Harold Butch Pope, McLellan’s defense attorney. He will review the evidence and collaborate with the other defense attorney as soon as one is appointed.

Pope told the court that communication with the defendant was challenging and that there had not been enough time to review the information or properly communicate with McLellan. Pope had to speak with his client via a telephone while separated from McLellan by a glass barrier.

“It was difficult for him to hear me and difficult for me to hear him,” Pope said.

Pope also said that during visits with McLellan at Central Prison in Raleigh, he was given limited information and access.

“Today is the first day I have been in the same room without a glass or barrier and am able to see or hear him,” Pope said.

Hania’s mother, Celsa Maribel Hernandez Velasquez, was in attendance Thursday, but did not wish to comment. She was escorted to her car by courthouse personnel after the hearing.

Scott and Pope also declined to comment after the hearing.

Aguilar was kidnapped about 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 5 as she went to start her aunt’s Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle, which was parked outside of their home in Rosewood Mobile Home Park on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. Her cousin witnessed the kidnapping and told law enforcement that a black man, wearing dark clothing and a yellow bandana on his face, approached the girl, forced her into the SUV and drove away.

Aguilar’s body was found Nov. 27 near Wiregrass Road in Orrum. An autopsy revealed she had been raped and likely died from strangulation.

McLellan was arrested for Aguilar’s kidnapping and death on Dec. 7. On May 6, he was indicted on the 10 charges by a grand jury seated in the Robeson County courthouse.

In 2007, McLellan was convicted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to between 10 years and 12 years and nine months in prison. He was released on parole in February 2016.

McLellan was convicted in February 2017 on charges of felony breaking and entering, and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to state records. He was sentenced to between nine months and 20 months, and was released on parole in June 2018.

McLellan was indicted on Dec. 5 by a grand jury in relation to a rape on Oct. 20, 2016, of a Lumberton woman that occurred during a burglary. A state crime lab connected McLellan to the rape, but that information was never acted on by the Sheriff’s Office, leading to an internal investigation. Two officers were suspended during the probe, and one ended up being dismissed with the other retiring.

Hania’s case prompted an outpouring of support from the local community as people joined in prayer for Hania’s safe return. Her family was given a furnished manufactured home so the could move away from the park where she was abducted, and more than $20,000 was raised through GoFundMe in a short time.

There was a public memorial service at Lumberton Senior High School that was attended by hundreds. Students in the Public Schools of Robeson County also wore purple to honor the Lumberton Junior High student as that was her favorite color.

Michael Ray McLellan is escorted Thursday from the Robeson County Courthouse after a hearing during which he learned that he will be facing the possibility of being put to death for the death of Hania Aquilar. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Robeson County Courthouse. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSC_0540-1.jpg Michael Ray McLellan is escorted Thursday from the Robeson County Courthouse after a hearing during which he learned that he will be facing the possibility of being put to death for the death of Hania Aquilar. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Robeson County Courthouse.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]n.com