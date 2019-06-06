Group targets Graham on abortion vote

Graham Graham Preston Preston

LUMBERTON — Rep. Charles Graham’s vote in favor of overriding the governor’s veto of the “born alive” bill has made him the target of a re-election challenge by a Raleigh-based progressive women’s organization.

Graham, of Lumberton, and Rep. Garland Pierce, of Scotland County, were the only two Democrats to side with House Republicans in a failed attempt Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto. The final vote was 67-53, but 72 yes votes were needed to defeat the veto. The Senate voted to override in April.

The votes cast by Graham and Pierce quickly caught the eye and the anger of Lillian’s List. According to the group’s website, “Lillian’s List recruits, trains and supports progressive women, who are champions of reproductive freedom and equity for women, to run for public office in North Carolina.”

They now have their sights set on finding someone to challenge Graham and Pierce in the 2020 general election. Pierce’s District 48 used to include part of Robeson County, but no longer.

“We’ve been talking to women in the district,” said Sarah Preston, Lillian’s List’s executive director.

She said that there are women in the district who were upset by the way Graham voted on the override question.

“We do have some prospects, and we are exploring our options,” Preston said.

Graham was unaware of the pending election challenge by Lillian’s List when he spoke Thursday with a writer for The Robesonian. But, he welcomes the challenge and defends his vote.

“My immediate reaction is my vote was made on my representation of my district,” said Graham, who is in his fifth term as the District 47 representative.

His constituents wanted him to vote to protect the babies that survive late-term abortion attempts, Graham said. His vote reflected the beliefs held by his constituents and his belief in family values, he said.

“This wasn’t a political vote for me,” Graham said. “My vote was a reflection of my constituents.”

He said he knows his constituents and his district.

“This is a Raleigh-based organization,” Graham said. “I know my district better than anyone in Raleigh.”

He understands that some people are upset with the way he voted, and he respects that, he said.

“As a state lawmaker, if you aren’t making someone angry occassionally, you aren’t doing your job right,” Graham said.

Lillian’s List’s targeting of Graham and Pierce came to light in an email from the group to someone simply addressed as “Andy.” The email, obtained Thursday by The Robesonian, tells “Andy” that the failure of the House veto override vote was a victory and that “every single progressive, pro-choice woman in the NC House” showed up to vote against the override attempt. “Andy” is told that these are the women he could count on to protect women’s health care, but he couldn’t count on two supposedly progressive lawmakers.

Graham and Pierce are not called out by name in the email. Pierce has represented District 48 since 2004.

The email goes on to read in part, “Lillian’s List is working with partner organizations to make sure that these legislators know that it is unacceptable to turn your back on women. Their seats are winnable by pro-choice, progressive women, and we are actively recruiting candidates in both districts.”

The email goes on to ask “Andy” if he would make a donation of $25, $50 or more “to help us show them that if you vote against women’s health care, women will vote you out.”

