Three on Precinct 2 ballot, but only 2 want seat

LUMBERTON — With the filing period for Precinct 2 on the Lumberton City Council ending on Friday, the number of candidates who want the seat actually shrank from three to two.

But there will be three names on the ballot on Election Day.

According to the Robeson County Board of Elections, Charode J. Glenn Sr. tried to withdraw his candidacy this week, but not before the Tuesday deadline to do so. That leaves Melissa Nealy Robinson, the widow of the councilman who most recently held the seat, and Garry Evans, a Lumberton businessman, as the candidates who apparently will campaign for election.

Tina Bledsoe, interim supervisor of the Robeson County Board of Elections, said it is up to Glenn as to whether or not he campaigns or takes the seat if elected. Regardless, his name will be on ballot.

The election, which is nonpartisan, is scheduled for July 23. It will be one day only, with no early voting.

The election became necessary after the death on Feb. 28 of John “Big Wayne” Robinson, who was appointed to the seat in 2011 and then won elections in 2013 and 2017. His term was to have expired in December 2021.

The winner of the July 23 election will serve the balance of the term.

Evans, a lifelong resident of Lumberton, has been a local businessowner for more than 36 years. He also spent more than 10 years on the Public Safety Commission and four years on the Transportation Coordinating Committee.

Evans is a member, deacon and trustee of Hyde Park Baptist Church and is a realtor.

Robinson has worked at CVS Pharmacy as a certified lead technician for 15 years. She also served as the Precinct 2 chair/secretary for the Robeson County Democratic Party. She is a member of Chrysolite AME Zion Church, where she serves as a missionary and on the Usher Board.

It will be the city’s second special election this year. Voters in Precincts 3 and 7 filled seats on Jan. 29, electing John Carroll and Eric Chavis respectively. Carroll and Chavis were each unopposed.

Municipal elections are held during odd-numbered years, but the City Council did not want the seat to remain vacant until the Nov. 5 election, opting instead in a unanimous vote for the special election.

The three-week filing period began on May 17.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

