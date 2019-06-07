Godwin optimistic on recognition after DC trip

Godwin Godwin

PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin returned this week from his annual trek to Washington, D.C., to lobby for congressional passage of federal recognition for the tribe, and he remains optimistic, but is promising no “miracles.”

The Lumbee Recognition Bill has been introduced to a House committee and is sponsored by two North Carolina representatives, one Democrat and one Republican. There is support in the House and the Senate, Democrat and Republican, Godwin said.

The tribe, which North Carolina recognizes, has been seeking federal recognition since the late 19th century. In 1956, Congress recognized the Lumbees, who are the largest tribe in the eastern U.S., but failed to deliver any health, education or economic benefits.

The playing field has shifted lately, but familiar obstacles remain, Godwin said.

“District 1 U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield is the primary sponsor of the bill, because the District 9 seat is vacant,” Godwin said of the Democrat. “Rep. Butterfield is familiar with the tribe.

“He ran for Superior Court judge the same time as Julian Pierce, and he knew Pierce and Robeson County,” Godwin said of the judicial candidate who was murdered in Robeson County in 1988. “He has held court in Robeson County.”

Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican whose district once included Robeson County, is a bill co-sponsor.

“It’s encouraging that we have bipartisan support,” Godwin said. “That is a good sign.”

The Catawba Tribe of South Carolina issued a letter of support for federal Lumbee recognition, Godwin said. The Eastern Band of Cherokee, from North Carolina’s far west, continues to oppose recognition.

Some observers believe the Cherokee oppose the Lumbee effort to protect their monopoly on casino gambling in North Carolina, but they opposed the Lumbee before they had gambling. The Lumbee, who have mixed views on gambling, sought recognition long before gambling was an issue.

The U.S. Senate has been a sticking point for recognition before and after gambling. Western Indians are said to fear the large Lumbee Tribe, with an estimated membership of at least 60,000, would dilute federal funding for all American Indians.

There is a lot of misinformation about federal funding, Godwin said. But there is support in the Senate from at least one of North Carolina senators.

“In the Senate, Richard Burr is supporting us,” Godwin said. “Sen. Burr introduced his own version of the recognition bill.”

On the home front, Godwin, who is in his second and final three-year term in office, said unified support is critical at home too.

“I am more confident this time than ever,” he said. “I will be talking to the council, and it will take all of us, especially the Tribal Council, to work for recognition.”

“You’ve got to win at home first,” Godwin said. “I am not promising a miracle, but I see progress.”

The annual trip to Washington is part of the job, one of the “duties” of the tribe’s chairman, Godwin said.

Recognition would bring federal aid in the form of the Indian Child Welfare Act, Indian Health Services and targeted aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The economic, health and educational benefits would spread throughout the region in which Lumbee Tribe members live and work.

Godwin views the Lumbee community as strong today, but stronger with recognition. He said the increased dollars that would pour into the county would help everyone, not just members of the tribe.

“Full federal recognition would help all of Robeson County,” he said.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

