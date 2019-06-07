Golden LEAF approves $780K for county projects

Biggs Biggs

LUMBERTON — About $780,000 has been awarded to two Robeson County municipalities and a school foundation to help fund efforts to recover from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors voted this week to provide money in the form of grants funded by the 2018 Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Act. The board also voted to increase several awards made for Hurricane Matthew recovery projects, according to Sen. Danny Britt Jr.

“The legislature appropriated funds from (Hurricane) Matthew and asked Golden LEAF to administer the dispersal of those funds for the state, and, of course, we were happy to do that,” said Bo Biggs, a Lumberton businessman and member of Golden LEAF’s governing board.

The Flora MacDonald Educational Foundation will receive $500,000 for mold remediation and roof repair to its historic building.

Britt said the foundation expects to be reimbursed by FEMA, but lacks the money to begin the project.

“After the work is complete, any expenses that were reimbursed by FEMA will be repaid to Golden LEAF and those funds will be used for other Hurricane Florence disaster recovery projects,” he said.

Lumberton will receive $268,000 that will be used to relocate the JC Hut in Precinct 7 that was damaged by the hurricanes. City Manager Wayne Horne said the city has purchased the old Leviner’s Florest on West Fifth Street and the building will be constructed there. He said plans are for a police substation at the building, which will be named to honor the late Leon Maynor, who represented the precinct on the council from 1995 to 2018.

The town of Rowland will receive $12,150 for repair of the library.

“We are so grateful and thankful,” Michelle Shooter, mayor of Rowland, said.

The library reopened May 30 after being been closed for nearly nine months because of damage caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Shooter said the reopening of the library and continuation of repairs helped to “boost morale and lift spirits ” in the town. The grant will allow the town to continue moving forward with much-needed repairs to infrastructure. The library is just one of the many projects ahead for the town, she said.

In Columbus County, $221,135 will go to Tabor City for removal of debris caused by Hurricane Florence from town-maintained canals; $9,342.89 will go to Rose Hill AME Zion in Whiteville for mold remediation and Sheetrock repair; $90,000 will go to Cerro Gordo to address additional well damage and increased construction costs; and $400,000 will go to Fair Bluff to expand an existing waterline to address fire protection requirements for the new Fair Bluff apartments.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

