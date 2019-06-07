City to hold public hearing on budget plan

June 7, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A public hearing on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2019-20 budget is on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting.

When council members gather at 6 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St., they will hear comments about the $83,377,410 spending plan. The proposed budget unveiled May 29 includes an 8% increase in water and sewer rates but keeps property taxes, now at 65 cents per $100 of property value, and all other fees the same. The spending plan also includes a 2% cost-of-iving increase for city employees.

A second public hearing about the closing of a portion of Edens Avenue is scheduled for Monday’s meeting.

Repairs to well No. 5 and upgrading the acoustical ceiling at Central Fire Station also are on the agenda.

Council members also are to consider authorizing the interim Planning director to set public hearings on a conditional-use permit request and a rezoning request.

The permit request is from Annette Wallwork and relates to property located at 605 N. Elm St. The rezoning request is from Charles V. Graham and relates to property located at 1940 Roberts Ave.

Council members also are to take up final plats for two major subdivisions. One is for The Meadows at The Oaks, and the other is for Wyndam Townhomes.

The council members also are to take up directing the city clerk to investigate a petition submitted by James L. Gibson requesting a contiguous annexation of property located in Amberdale Subdivision.

Staff report