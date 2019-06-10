SC pastor pleads guilty to bank fraud

LUMBERTON — Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Matthew struck there still are Lumberton residents waiting for their housing situations to be rectified, victims of a devastating storm who have become victims of a ponderous, multi-government assistance process.

Specifically these residents are participants in the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which uses the North Carolina Emergency Management office to function as a go-between with local governments, including Lumberton.

Local leaders say they are navigating the process as fast as they can.

“We can’t move any faster than FEMA will allow us,” City Manager Wayne Horne said.

According to information from the city governent, 400 residents in FEMA-designated flood zones applied for the HMGP in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, which struck with disastrous effect in October 2016. The participants can opt to have their homes bought outright by the city, have their homes elevated, or have them demolished and rebuilt with more elevation. Of the 400, FEMA approved 106 for assistance.

Statewide, there were about 3,000 applications, Deputy City Manager Brandon Love said. Only about 800 were approved.

Three hundred of the unapproved Lumberton applications were sent to the county government to be included in a Community Development Block Grant Program being run by the county, Horne said.

“We don’t know how many homeowners have been approved by the county,” Horne said.

Of the 106 approved applications in Lumberton, 47 were approved for buy-out, with 19 properties already bought. Twenty properties were approved for elevation, and six were to be under contract by this month. Thirty-four are scheduled to be torn down and rebuilt. One of those properties was to under contract in June.

Properties bought by the city will remain vacant. They will become natural green spaces.

Ten homes on Best Drive in the Highland Park subdivision off Roberts Avenue will be bought and turned into green spaces, Love said. These homes back up against Meadow Branch. The waterway overflows its banks during severe weather and there is nothing the city can do to prevent this flooding. The city intends to let trees, shrubs and grass grow on the properties and, maybe, build a walking path beside the new green space.

“FEMA wants houses out of flood zones,” Horne said. “The land becomes green spaces.”

The city has no plans to landscape the green spaces, Love said.

“We’ll just keep them cut,” Horne said.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is a pay-as-you go program. City government must first spend money on mitigation projects and then apply for reimbursement. After reviewing the applications FEMA allocated $12.8 million for the mitigation projects.

The city has spent almost $1.8 million and been reimbursed only $407,000, Love said.

“We can’t go any further than they allow us,” Horne said. “If they don’t reimburse us we can’t go any further.”

The city had to hire consultants to help with the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program because city staffers lacked the knowledge and experience to negotiate the program’s rules and regulations, Horne said. The consultants will help with the planning, management, surveying, and engineering of mitigation projects.

The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is a voluntary program, and each project is a lengthy process.

Each property must be approved for mitigation help, Love said. Then the property must be appraised.

All property appraisals are at the mercy of the housing market, Horne said. If an appraisal is made and the market value falls, thus making the submitted appraisal above market value, the city must ask FEMA for guidance on how to proceed.

If the homeowner doesn’t agree with the city’s appraisal, the homeowner can pay for an appraisal. If the city and landowner can’t agree on an appraisal figure, FEMA has the property appraised. If the homeowner doesn’t agree to an appraisal figure, the homeowner can opt out of the mitigation program.

If the homeowner opts out, the city loses the money allocated for that project, Horne said. The allocated money is not shifted to another qualifying property.

Then there are the surveys and the drawing up of engineering designs for houses to be rebuilt or elevated. Contracts must be drawn up for rebuilds, elevation work and purchasing.

The City Council must approve all mitigation contracts, Horne said. The council won’t see the latest contract submissions until August. The council does not meet in July.

Delays can occur at any step of the process, delays that can frustrate the property owner.

“People don’t understand, and sometimes we don’t understand, the delays,” Horne said.

As for the people who have sold their homes to the city, what they do, or where they move to is up to them, Love said.

“We hope they would stay in Lumberton,” he said.

The deadline to apply for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program assistance was at the end of February, Love said. All applications have been sent to state Emergency Management.

If there is a deadline for completing mitigation operations, city leaders are not sure what it is.

“Any timeline is tied to reimbursement,” Horne said.

The city also has begun mitigation from Hurricane Florence, which struck in September 2018.

As a result of Florence, 115 homeowners have applied for housing mitigation help from FEMA, Love said. None of the applications have been approved yet.

Shown is Best Drive in Lumberton along which 10 homes in the Meadow Branch floodplain will be bought by the city and the property allowed to revert to natural green spaces. The city has 106 properties approved for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which allows for the purchase of the homes by the city, their elevation or their demolishment for a rebuild https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_DSCN6938-1.jpg Shown is Best Drive in Lumberton along which 10 homes in the Meadow Branch floodplain will be bought by the city and the property allowed to revert to natural green spaces. The city has 106 properties approved for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which allows for the purchase of the homes by the city, their elevation or their demolishment for a rebuild Horne https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Horne-1.jpg Horne

T.C. Hunter Managing editor