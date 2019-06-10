SC pastor pleads guilty to bank fraud

June 10, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
McElveen

ROWLAND — A South Carolina pastor who worked as a supervisor at a Rowland bank pleaded guilty last week to bank fraud and identify theft, according to a U.S. attorney.

Tony McElveen Sr. faces a maximum of 30 years’ imprisonment, and a $1 million fine for bank fraud, and a mandatory two-years in prison to be served consecutively for aggravated identify theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr.’s office.

McElveen Sr., pastor of the Greater Faith World Outreach Church, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Raleigh.

Higdon said McElveen worked as a branch manager for BB&T, and used that position to steal the personal identification of two elderly customers to fraudulently obtain loans and credit cards in their names. The loans and credit cards were used to pay for rental cars, a home security system and hotel rooms in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, among other things, according to the statement.

In addition, McElveen closed a $50,000 certificate of deposit owned by one of the victims and used the money to make a large payment toward his home mortgage, which was delinquent, according to Higdon.

“This defendant’s crime is simply despicable,” Higdon said. “Whether you see it as taking advantage of vulnerable, elderly individuals, whether it’s his effort to disguise his criminal activity by using his position as a bank officer, or whether he abused his role as a trusted pastor, Mr. McElveen’s actions are beyond horrible.”

Higdon said McElveen tried to conceal his crimes by depositing some of the money into the church’s operating account and used his signatory authority on that account to withdraw it for personal gain. He also opened a BB&T account in the church’s name, through which he similarly laundered money, Higdon said.

McElveen made it appear that a loan withdrawal of $28,500 was a charitable donation made by one of the victims to the church’s building fund, according to the U.S. attorney.

McElveen will be required to make restitution to BB&T and American Express for their losses.

The Greater Faith World Outreach Church is also known as the Full Gospel World Outreach Church. The BB&T branch in Rowland has since closed.

McElveen
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_tony-mcelveen-sr..jpegMcElveen

Staff report