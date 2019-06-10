Man charged with trying to kill cousin

By: Staff report
FAIRMONT — A 41-year-old Fairmont man is fighting for his life and his cousin is charged with his attempted murder after a violent confrontation on Sunday, according to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

Brandon Demorris Watson, 34, who lives in Rowland, also is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault inflicting serious injury, two counts of domestic assault on a female and two counts of felony probation violation. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, but has no bond on the the domestic charges.

McLean said that sheriff’s deputies responded at about 6:56 a.m. Sunday to a call at 2799 J.W. Road in Fairmont in reference to a person being assaulted. Eugene Cortez Watson was found inside his bedroom with injuries from being shot and assaulted.

He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and transferred to an undisclosed hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Brandon Watson was arrested by investigators about 3 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont. McLean said the domestic charges are because he assaulted a former girlfriend and a current girlfriend.

