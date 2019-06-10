LUMBERTON — At least one member of the North Carolina State Board of Education is expected to be in attendance Tuesday night during the monthly meeting of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lumberton City Council chambers in City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St. The state board is not on the agenda thus far, according to Chairman Mike Smith.

School administrators, including Superintendent Shanita Wooten, Smith and Vice Chairman John Campbell, have met with state board member Alan Duncan in recent days, as well as Olivia Oxendine of Lumberton, who is also a board member.

“Alan Duncan is meeting with administrative staff in the afternoon, Tuesday,” Smith said. “We have sent a formal request for assistance from the state.”

Not on the agenda Tuesday is PSRC’s financial difficulties and a plan to dig out of deficit spending that has rung up a $2 million deficit during the 2018-19 school year. School closings, cutting administrative staff and eliminating programs have been discussed with no resolution in sight.

The school board also is facing a change in leadership. Smith’s term as chairman is expiring in July, and Campbell, as vice chairman, is the heir apparent.

An issue with the Exceptional Children’s program may also be discussed, Smith said. The EC program, which has an unspecified issue with its federal funding, was to be the subject of a board meeting on Friday, but the meeting was cancelled.

The Robesonian does plan to live stream the meeting on Facebook.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer