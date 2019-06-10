City Council quick adopts budget

By: Scott Bigelow - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council unanimously passed on Monday its $83 million budget for 2019-20 that keeps the property tax rate unchanged at 65 cents per $100 of assessed property, increases water and sewer rates by 8% and gives city employees a 2% cost of living increase.

The budget and public hearing were advertised and the budget placed at four locations in Lumberton for 10 days. There were no comments during the public hearing.

Approval came during a 45-minute meeting.

In the wake of hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the city faces years of public works projects to be paid for through federal, state and private grants. Some loss of population is expected and consequently will cause a drop in revenue in the categories of taxes, electric service, water and sewer.

On the positive side, the city’s business and residential sector has added $24 million to the tax base during the past year.

In other business, a small section of Edens Avenue in South Lumberton will be closed to accommodate the new offices and maintenance facilities of the Lumberton Housing Authority.

Councilman John Cantey asked if some former uses of the city street will remain available.

“Duke Energy accesses its substation from the street,” Cantey said. “Residents parked there during flooding, because it is high ground.”

City Manager Wayne Horne offered assurances that the gate at the road will still allow for emergency and maintenance traffic. Residents, many tenants of the Housing Authority, may work with the Housing Authority for access during flooding.

One of eight wells that provide drinking water for the city will be cleaned, repaired and elevated to avoid future flooding. The project will cost the city $32,205.

The City Council agreed to spend $34,853 to replace the acoustical ceiling in several rooms of the Central Fire Station. Money for the project is factored into the fire department’s budget.

Ray Britt was approved to join the Planning Board as the county’s representative from the extraterritorial district that surrounds Lumberton city limits. He replaces the late Ray Stone, who served on the board for eight years.

Stone was honored with a proclamation for his contributions to the city. He served on both the Planning Board and Board of Adjustments.

Also honored Monday was Linda Scoggins, a retired Lumberton educator and longtime community volunteer. She received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s top civilian award.

Scott Bigelow

Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

