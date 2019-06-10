Findt picked as RCC’s interim president

LUMBERTON — William Findt, the recently retired Bladen Community College president, will take on the interim president position at Robeson Community College beginning July 1.
The RCC Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire after interviewing Findt in closed session during Monday’s regular meeting. Findt will assume the duties of outgoing President Kimberly Gold, who announced her resignation in March to take the position of vice president of programs and chief academic officer for the N.C. Community College System. Her last day will be June 30.
Findt, a resident of Elizabethtown, served just over a decade as president at Bladen before retiring on Jan. 31. He has 42 years of community college experience, he said.
“I was pleased to be asked,” Findt said. “Robeson Community College is one of the larger community colleges in the state. I’m pleased to be — again — associated with the system.”
Findt said his goal is to “keep everything stable” at RCC until the new president is hired.
Before approving Findt, the board recognized Gold’s work with a resolution. She was nearly brought to tears when delivering her final president’s report to the board.
“I feel like we accomplished a lot this year,” Gold said. “Thank you for all you’ve done to support me.”
Board Chairman Sammy Cox Jr. said Gold still will work to serve RCC.
“She’s been a real asset,” Cox said. “It has been a pleasure working with her over the past two and a half years. I really, really hate to see her go, but she has so much more to offer this community.
“She’s one of the smartest folks I’ve ever worked with as far as knowing about the colleges. She knew the North Carolina college system better than anybody.”
A farewell reception honoring Gold is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 25 in the college’s Workforce Development Center.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board learned that Human Resource Development Skills Training will be offered as a requirement for six new departments in the 2019-20 school year. The departments will be Early Childhood, Advanced Manufacturing, Barbering, Medical Office Assistance, Billing and Coding, and Basic Law Enforcement. The training offers “soft skills” on the proper way to present oneself in interviews, professionalism, communication, team building, time management and stress management.
“We actually do mock interviews so that when they go out into the workforce to try and get that dream job, they are prepared,” said Julie Baxley, director of Human Resource Development and Workforce Solutions. “Their self-esteem is higher and they’re just more prepared to go into that interview and answer questions.”
Heather Boeshore is one of the success stories of the class. She will be starting her job at Robeson County Department of Social Services Tuesday.
“I feel like it’s really going to help tomorrow when I start my orientation at my dream job that I’ve been looking for for about four years,” Boeshore said.
The board also learned about various camps that will be held this summer. The college will be offering seven summer camps for area students who will be advancing into grades fourth through 12th. Four of the camps will be geared towards STEM. So far, 158 students have registered for the camps.
