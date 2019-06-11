Woman found shot to death in city

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman that occurred Monday night, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.

Parker that that police were dispatched about 10 p.m. and found the victim the area of the 500 block of East 10th Street. He said Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, of Swan Drive, Lumberton, was sitting in a white car that was in the street near a stop light. No one else was around when police arrived, Parker said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting city police with the investigation. Anyone with information concerning the homicide investigation is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for either David Williford or Evan Whitley, both detectives who are working the case.

