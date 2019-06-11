Arrest made in shooting death

LUMBERTON — James Randolph “Randy” Rust is being remembered as a man driven to improve the lives of others, and a man inspired to do so by his faith.

Rust, a businessman, civic and church leader, philanthropist, and key figure in the growth of Southeastern Health, died Saturday at the age of 86 after a short illness

“I’m going to miss him,” said Luckey Welsh, who was CEO of Southeastern Health for some of the time Rust was on its board of trustees, from 1986 to 2014, including six years as chairman. Rust’s son Kenneth is now that board’s chairman.

Together, they were able to complete several major Southeastern Health projects, Welsh said. One was to bring to Robeson County the Duke Heart Center, which brought open heart surgeries in Robeson County for the first time.

They worked for five years to get that project approved, Welsh said. When the approval letter was received, Welsh went to Rust’s home to deliver the news, and they shared tears of joy.

“We were so happy about what we were doing for the people of Robeson County,” Welsh said.

They knew the heart center would save lives, Welsh said.

“He and I always had respect for one another,” Welsh said. “He was a good friend and a good supporter of me as CEO, and of the hospital, and a good supporter of the health-care needs of the people of Robeson County.”

Rust was a man of integrity, he said.

“Randy was a good man and a good person,” Welsh said.

Rust also served with Southeastern Health’s current CEO and president.

“Southeastern Health has lost a devoted advocate and leader,” Joann Anderson said. “Mr. Rust served this organization with the mindset that Southeastern should serve this community through providing the highest quality care possible.”

Rust led the board with the attitude of being a servant and leader, she said.

“His support for the organization and his dedication to the community will be greatly missed,” Anderson said.

His work as chairman of the board of trustees from 2000 to 2003 resulted in Southeastern Health issuing in 2004 a resolution honoring him. The resolution cited the fact that he presided over the largest growth of facilities in the hospital’s history, which included the cancer center and the six-story, 134-bed Patient Bed Tower. The resolution also called attention to Rust’s work on behalf of the “Take it to the Top! Capital Campaign which raised more than $4.6 million for projects that upgraded emergency care and cancer treatment and provided private rooms for virtually all hospitalized patients at SRMC.”

Rust was chosen in 2003 to serve on the board of the North Carolina Hospital Association. He was recognized by the North Carolina Hospital Association in 2002 with the Trustee Service Award and again in 2006 with the Trustee Merit Award. He was asked to serve on the N.C. Institute of Medicine Task Force on Covering the Uninsured during 2005 and 2006.

Rust’s desire to help others receive proper health care continued when he left the service of Southeastern Health.

In early July 2016, the 83-year-old became a driver for Connector, a program that provides rides to medical appointments for patients who can’t drive themselves and have no other transportation, said William Gentry, program coordinator.

That year Southeastern Health Chaplain Dean Carter had reached out to him about establishing a program to have people drive patients to their medical appointments, Gentry said. He placed an advertisement for help in the bulletin at First Baptist Church, where Gentry and Rust were fellow members.

“I didn’t actively recruit him,” Gentry said. “He stepped forward to say he wanted to help do this.”

Rust was enthusiastic and passionate about the work, Gentry said.

Rust primarily drove people from Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties, and occasionally someone from Cumberland County, Gentry said. He got along well with the people he drove.

“He wasn’t just providing a ride, he was building a relationship,” Gentry said.

Rust cared so much about the program and the people involved that the last thing he told Gentry was he was sorry he was not going to be available to help because of a family reunion last week, when he became ill and died soon afterward.

“That’s just the way he was,” Gentry said.

Rust, a Pennsylvania native, grew up on a farm in Virginia, and he brought his young family to Lumberton in the early 1970s to establish a McDonald’s restaurant, said David Elks, pastor of the First Baptist Church at 606 N. Walnut St.

Eventually Rust would have five McDonald’s restaurants throughout the county. Many of the Facebook remembrances of Rust after news of his death began circulating were from people who said he gave them their first job, often when they were in high school.

Rust and his wife, Mary Anne, chose First Baptist Church as their place to worship, and he would serve as a deacon and chaired many committees over the years.

“They had been faithful members for about 45 years,” Elks said.

Rust believed that Christian faith is to be shared, especially with people in need physically and spiritually, said Elks. This belief drove him to take part in numerous mission trips and activities around Robeson County, in the Gulf Coast region after hurricanes had struck and in Guatemala.

“He was always engaged in some sort of mission work in the county,” Elks said.

Rust was aware of the blessings God gave him and he wanted to share those gifts with other people, Elks said.

“He was just a tremendous steward of the gifts God gave him,” Elks said.

When Rust retired he taught himself the art of making stained glass. He made stained glass pieces for every member of his family, including the grandchildren. Some was sold with the proceeds benefiting nonprofits.

“We have numerous pieces of his work at the church,” Elks said.

Tireless, Rust strove to spend every hour of every day doing something in the community, in the church or with members of his family, the pastor said.

Rust served with many organizations over the years. Among them were the Robeson County Church and Community Center, Meals on Wheels, N.C. Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief, and Samaritan’s Purse, and he was an advisor for First Union National Bank.

“He was truly an amazing man, one of the most amazing men I’ve ever known in my life,” Elks said. “He was tough. He expected excellence from everyone around him, and if you didn’t meet that standard, he’d let you know.”

A memorial celebration for Rust has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church. A visitation and reception will immediately follow in Cherry Fellowship Building.

