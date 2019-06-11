Arrest made in shooting death

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of Avery Scurlock.

Javaras Hammonds, 20, of Norment Road in Lumberton, was arrested about 11 a.m. today at his residence by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Service, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. Hammonds is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At about 12:07 a.m. on June 5, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Old Tower Road in Lumberton in reference to shots fired. When the deputies arrived at the location, Scurlock, 23, of Lumber Bridge, was found dead in the field. Scurlock was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion SE that was stolen during the incident. The vehicle was later located in the St. Pauls area.

“No parent should have to suffer the loss of their child under any circumstances,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “But, to learn that their son was brutally murdered by being shot multiple times and left to die is inconceivable. However, while the investigation continues, we are pleased to bring closure to this family as we seek justice.”

Hammonds is being held at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office without bond. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

The funeral service for Scurlock were held today at Clark’s Chapel AME Zion Church in Tarheel.

