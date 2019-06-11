Little bit of soul on tap for Alive

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Liquid Pleasure will bring soul to the Alive After 5 concert series on Thursday.

The band will take people who grew up listening to and enjoying The Temptations, The Four Tops and Aretha Franklin on a nostalgic trip.

The show is scheduled to run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the downtown plaza at Third and Chestnut streets. Admission is free, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for comfort.

Hop Pocket is scheduled to perform on June 20.

