Red Cross schedules 2 local blood drives

June 11, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

WILMINGTON — Two blood drives have been scheduled locally by the American Red Cross.

On Monday, a drive is to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at O.P. Owens Auditorium, located at 455 Caton Road. The second blood drive is scheduled for 3 to 7:30 p.m. on June 20 at Deep Branch Baptist Church, located at 4082 Deep Branch Road.

The drives are part of the Red Cross’ Missing Types campaign to raise awareness for the need for lifesaving blood donations.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O — the letters representing the main blood groups — are disappearing from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients. When A, B, O and AB blood types go missing from hospital shelves, patient care and medical treatments are affected.

“Just last month, the Red Cross experienced a critical shortage of type O blood. When this happens, medical procedures could be delayed because blood products are not available,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “That’s why we are asking those eligible to help fill the missing types by making a donation appointment today. Don’t wait for the letters A, B and O to go missing from hospital shelves again.”

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass are encouraged to help speed up the donation process. RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.

Staff report