ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to the town’s $1,449,490 budget for fiscal year 2019-20, a plan that brings modest change.

The vote to approve was unanimous with all four commissioners present, Town Clerk David Townsend said. The commissioners made no changes to the spending plan they first reviewed during the board’s May 14 meeting.

The budget, which takes effect July 1, contains a $1 increase each in the water, sewer and trash collection fees. The fees hike means a resident who receives water, sewer and trash collection services will see a $2-a-month increase in fees. The budget keeps the property tax rate at the current 79 cents for every $100 in property value.

The board held a public hearing on the budget before voting on it. A couple people did complain about the increase in fees, Townsend said. But, he noted, there hasn’t been a fee increase in Rowland since 2013.

“Any time you increase fees, someone isn’t happy,” he said.

Mayor Michelle Shooter told the commissioners that the town has received a $12,500 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation. The money is to be used to offset the cost of renovating the Donald A. Bonner Rowland Public Library. The library was damaged by floodwaters generated by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and was closed in September for renovation. A grand opening ceremony took place on May 30.

“Bo Biggs was a big help with this,” Townsend said.

Biggs is a member of the Golden LEAF Foundation board of directors.

In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution asking the state government to keep funding the Lumber River Council of Governments at the current level. The commissioners were told that David Richardson, the council’s executive director, recently told the council’s board of directors that state government continues to discuss reducing funding for all 16 regional councils of governments. The Lumber River Council of Governments represents 36 local governments in Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties.

Richardson has reached out for support from all the municipalities the 16 councils assist.

Townsend https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Townsend.jpg Townsend

T.C. Hunter Managing editor