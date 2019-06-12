Police release photos of armed robber

By: Staff report
Police are seeking the identity of this gunman who robbed the Dollar General store on Seventh Street on Tuesday. Anyone with information should call 910-671-3845 and ask for Detective Yvette Pitts.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police have released two photographs of a gunman robbing a local retail store on Tuesday with the hope someone will recognize the robber and help solve the case.

The gunman entered the Dollar General at 206 E. Seventh St. at about 9:52 p.m. and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.

The robber is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was slim, had a “rough-looking” beard and has a dark complexion. He was wearing a shirt tied around his head, had glasses, was wearing a T-shirt, gray sweat pants and blue shoes.

The Robesonian received two photos from the store’s surveillance system, including one in which he appears to be brandishing a long gun, perhaps a shotgun.

After robbing the store, he left on foot, traveling west on Seventh Street.

Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective Yvette Pitts. Callers can remain anonymous.

