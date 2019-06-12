Hunt to lead RCC in July

June 12, 2019
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Steven Hunt will serve as the interim president for Robeson Community College during the month of July.

Hunt, the college’s vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, will serve after Kimberly Gold, the current president, leaves and before William Findt begins the job on an interim basis on Aug. 1.

Findt will serve during the search to find the college’s next president.

The college’s trustees on Monday announced the hiring of Findt as interim president, and on Tuesday held a conference call during which Hunt was picked to serve in the president’s role during July.

Findt has more than 42 years of experience at community colleges, most recently serving as president of Bladen Community College for 10 years before retiring in February. He has a bachelor’s degree in History from Wake Forest University. He holds a master’s of Arts in Higher Education Administration from Appalachian State University and a doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Virginia Tech.

Staff report