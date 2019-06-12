Lawmen looking for escaped prisoner

June 12, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Alvarez

LUMBERTON — Local lawmen today were looking for an inmate who escaped from a state prison on N.C. 711.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, Michael A. Alvarez, 30, of Angier, escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in a white 2003 Ford Taurus being driven by an unidentified white female at about 2 p.m. The prison is located at 803 N.C. 711.

The vehicle was found later abandoned at Morgan Britt Apartments on N.C. 72 West.

Alvarez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair.

Information from the Department of Public Safety indicated that he was in prison for drugs and other crimes.

Confinement in Response to Violation centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for people who have committed technical violations of probation. The centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alvarez is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or Robeson CRV Center at 910-618-5535.

Alvarez
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_alvarex-2.jpgAlvarez

Staff report