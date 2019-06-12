Funding available for food, shelter programs

June 12, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Applications will be available on Friday for emergency food and shelter programs to receive funding.

Robeson County has been chosen to receive $69,685 in federal funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs throughout the county. The funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The selection was made by a national board chaired by FEMA and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North American, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

That board will determine how funds are awarded and distributed among local service agencies. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may request an application by contacting United Way of Robeson County, 514 Peterson Drive in Lumberton, via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-739-4249. Applications must be returned to United Way of Robeson County by noon on July 8.

