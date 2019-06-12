Jones Jones Britt Britt

RALEIGH — Two of Robeson County’s delegates to the General Assembly are pushing legislation on immigration and handgun purchases.

Rep. Brenden Jones, whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County, is a co-sponsor of legislation designed to counter recent decisions by some new sheriffs who are refusing to comply with written requests by federal immigration agents to hold criminal defendants. That legislation was approved by the full House in April and was amended Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Danny Britt Jr., of Lumberton, has proposed that North Carolina sheriffs be able to issue handgun permits that allow for unlimited purchases rather than requiring a permit for each firearm. His bill was before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Jones and Britt are Republicans.

The amended version of the immigration legislation eases somewhat a directive in the House version that would have forced sheriffs to fulfill Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. The alternative debated by the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday lets a judge or magistrate decide whether or not to hold an inmate for ICE. The changes were enough for the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association to now back the measure.

Immigration and civil rights advocates still oppose the updated bill, saying the changes don’t ease the chilling effect such directives have on crime victims who are in the country unlawfully.

Jones said Wednesday that the state legislature shouldn’t have to force sheriffs to uphold their oaths.

“There was a public outcry, that’s why this bill is before you,” Jones said. “This is commonsense legislation that shouldn’t have to be debated, but here we are.

“We should not allow sheriffs to release criminals in North Carolina illegally from our county jails by refusing cooperation with their fellow law enforcement officers seeking to detain them.”

Other sponsors of the House bill are Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell; Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln; and Rep. Carson Smith, R-Pender, according to information from the office of House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, who co-sponsored the bill.

Hall has made note of an ongoing controversy in Mecklenburg County where the sheriff released a previously deported illegal immigrant charged with crimes, including assault on a female, communicating threats, felony larceny, simple assault, and injury to personal property, despite an ICE detainer, according to Moore. Luis Pineda-Anchet was arrested again two days later and charged with assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, domestic violence protective order violation, communicating threats, felony larceny, assault on a female, simple assault, and injury to personal property.

Pineda-Anchet was released again on June 1.

Sen. Britt says his bill would eliminate the requirement that sheriffs issue a permit for each pistol purchased. Instead, a permit would be good for unlimited purchases on a single five-year permit.

The change would make the process easier for law-abiding citizens, Britt said. It has the backing of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which considers it an efficiency step.

Democratic Sen. Floyd McKissick of Durham County criticized the bill, saying it would lead to the purchase of more firearms that could endanger others.

Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Brenden-Jones-3.jpg Jones Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Britt-Danny-1.jpg Britt