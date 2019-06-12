Car a good ‘Fit’ for lucky student

Locklear Locklear Amador Flores hugs his son, Jonathan, Wednesday after he won a 2019 Honda Fit during the Driven to Excel celebration at Lumberton Honda. The St. Pauls High School senior had to maintain a 3.2 or higher grade point average or miss no more than five days of schools to qualify for a chance to win the car. Amador Flores hugs his son, Jonathan, Wednesday after he won a 2019 Honda Fit during the Driven to Excel celebration at Lumberton Honda. The St. Pauls High School senior had to maintain a 3.2 or higher grade point average or miss no more than five days of schools to qualify for a chance to win the car. St. Pauls High School teacher Phillip Tyler holds up a $1,000 check from Biggs Park Mall during the Driven to Excel celebration at Lumberton Honda on Wednesday. St. Pauls High School teacher Phillip Tyler holds up a $1,000 check from Biggs Park Mall during the Driven to Excel celebration at Lumberton Honda on Wednesday.

LUMBERTON — When Jonathan Flores heads to his first class at Robeson Community College in August, he will be driving a brand new car — a 2019 Honda Fit.

The St. Pauls High School senior was handed the keys to the car at no charge on Wednesday during the Driven to Excel finale celebration at Lumberton Honda. More than 300 Public Schools of Robeson County students and teachers packed the dealership for the chance to win various prizes, including the car.

Names were drawn for various prizes, until the final prize, the car.

“I didn’t really think I would win at all. I thought there was no chance,” said Flores, 18. “When I heard ‘Jonathan’ my heart just sank, then I felt relief. I’m still in shock.”

Also representing St. Pauls High School and taking home a $1,000 check from Biggs Park Mall was Phillip Tyler, a history teacher at the school for 15 years. He was the only teacher whose name was drawn for a prize.

The Beasley Media Group’s Driven to Excel program is a community-enhancement campaign designed to reward high school seniors in the Public Schools of Robeson County. Seniors must achieve a weighted, cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher and have no more than five absences during the 2018-19 school year to qualify.

“We know our employees and students need to show up,” said Shanita Wooten, Robeson County public schools superintendent. “We wanted to reduce absences.”

The giveaway is a way to get grades up and keep absences down in the school system, Wooten said. The schools partnered with Lumber River EMC, Lumberton Honda, Biggs Park Mall and several local radio stations on the project to reward students for outstanding scholastic performance and teachers for their work and to encourage them.

“We wanted to try to get some seniors excited about coming to school and keep their grades up to qualify for the car,” said Kent Locklear, Lumberton Honda general manager.

He said it was “great” seeing all of the teachers and students come out.

“What was great was they were happy to see him win the car,” Locklear said. “It was nice.”

More than 200 students qualified for the car, but it was Flores whose name was called.

Flores said the car will take a load off his parents, upon whom he relied on for transportation.

“I was in desperate need of a car,” Flores said. “With work, I had to use my parents’ car. Now I can use my own car.”

Flores’ father was thankful for the load being lifted off his shoulders.

“I’m very happy,” Amador Flores said. “It will help him go to school and be more dependable.”

Flores works at Chick-fil-A and plans to study electrical engineering for two years at RCC and then transfer to North Carolina State University.

The Fit, valued at $20,000, is built for young drivers. It has safety features that include forward collision and lane departure warnings, collision mitigation breaking and road departure mitigation systems. Flores said his favorite feature “is that it works.”

Locklear said that Flores will be able to pick up the car when he transfers his insurance and purchases tags and tax.

“If he can’t pay his tags and tax, I’ll pay it for him,” Locklear said.

Flores said the first place to which he probably will drive his car is his girlfriend’s house.

“Or maybe go to church,” Flores said.

