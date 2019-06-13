Black Caucus meets Saturday

June 13, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Black Caucus will meet Saturday at 11 a.m. and topics to be discussed include community enhancement, housing and the future of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in South Lumberton.

The meeting will be held at the Robeson County Public Library, located at 101 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The public is welcome to attend.

