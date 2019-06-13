LUMBERTON — City police have a person of interest in a Wednesday night stabbing that left a 42-year-old man fighting for his life.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Dangelo Termel Stephenson, of Lot 104, Turner Mobile Home Park, suffered a wound to his neck that initially was believed to be life-threatening and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, and was then transferred to another hospital. His condition has stabilized, but he remains in serious condition.

Parker said police were called to the mobile home park, located at 300 Pearl St., about 6 p.m. Wednesday and found that Stephenson had been taken by private vehicle to SRMC. The investigation led to a person of interest, Parker said, but investigators have not yet been able to interview Stephenson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845 and ask for Detective Charles Keenum.