Escapee captured late Wednesday

June 13, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Alvarez

LUMBERTON — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center on Wednesday was captured late that night.

According to Julia Jarema, a spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Michael A. Alvarez, 30, of Angier, was captured at 11 p.m. at a convenience store about five miles from the center, located at 803 N.C. 711. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered when he climbed a fence in order to escape.

He had been released from prison in December after serving a sentence for drug-related charges, and had been placed in the center, which provides intensive behavior modification programs for people who have committed technical violations of probation.

After climbing the fence about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he is believed to have gotten into a white 2003 Ford Taurus with an unidentified white female. The vehicle was found later abandoned on N.C. 72.

Jarema did not mention the female in the press statement.

Numerous law enforcement and Adult Correction officers had been searching for Alvarez who was last seen in Lumberton.

Alvarez
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_alvarex-4.jpgAlvarez

Staff report