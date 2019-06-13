Susan Hammond, of Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence and stole a Vizio 47-inch flatscreen television, valued at $250. She also reported someone dumped all of her medications onto the floor.

Charles Williams, of Barnhill Farm Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a four-in-one bucket, valued at $5,000; and pallet forks, valued at $1,000, at Chick-fil-A parking lot in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lewis Brooks, Harpers Ferry Road, Maxton; Robin Jones, Vanessa Drive, Maxton; and Earl Miller, N.C. 130 Bypass, Fairmont.