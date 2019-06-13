SeHealth to open walk-in clinic in St. Pauls

Herring Herring The Southeastern Medical Clinic St. Pauls, located on Broad Street, will become a Robeson Health Care Corporation clinic in late summer or early fall. The Southeastern Medical Clinic St. Pauls, located on Broad Street, will become a Robeson Health Care Corporation clinic in late summer or early fall.

ST. PAULS — Changes are being made in the delivery of health-care services in St. Pauls.

Southeastern Health will open a new walk-in clinic on July 8. The Clinic at Brisson Drugs will be located at 217 W. Broad St.

Family Nurse Practitioner Matthew Herring will treat patients there for minor health conditions and issues without an appointment,, according to information from Southeastern Health. Herring received an associate degree in Nursing from Robeson Community College in 2000 and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Fayetteville State University in 2014. He completed a master’s degree in Nursing with a family nurse practitioner focus at South University in Savannah, Georgia, in 2018.

“We are extremely excited about Southeastern Health’s decision to further meet the needs of our town with their newest clinic,” said Joe Williams, pharmacist and owner of Brisson Drugs. “The provider, Matthew Herring, is already established here and we know how great he is to work with. We are happy to be a part of improving the health of St. Pauls and the surrounding areas.”

The Clinic at Brisson Drugs will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and specialize in providing treatment for minor conditions, including flu, bladder infections, blood sugar testing, camp and school physicals, cholesterol screening, common vaccinations, earaches, insect bites and stings, acne, minor wounds, sinus infections, and other minor conditions.

“By opening the walk-in clinic, we are filling a need in the St. Pauls community for medical care that is accessible for minor health issues without an appointment,” said Joann Anderson, Southeastern Health president/CEO. “Our model for this in Lumberton has worked well and we are excited to bring it to the citizens of St. Pauls.”

In another medical move, Robeson Health Care Corporation will move into Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Medical Clinic St. Pauls building and operate a clinic at the facility at 128 E Broad St. The transition is to take place late summer or early fall. .

“We look forward to collaborating with SeHealth to expand our services into the St. Pauls area,” said Tim Hall, the corporation’s CEO. “This expansion will further our mission of improving the health status of our communities by providing an integrated system of high quality primary and preventive health services to all we serve.”

The corporation will place one of its providers at the St. Pauls site, according to information from Southeastern Health. The clinic’s Dr. Lisa Gholston-Cox will transfer to Lumberton Medical Clinic and Family Nurse Practitioner Barbara Keith will transfer to Southeastern Medical Clinic Gray’s Creek.

“Wellness and primary health care are crucial to the better health of a community and we are thrilled that RHCC is continuing those services in the same location we established in St. Pauls almost 25 years ago,” Anderson said.

Herring https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_SeHealth-Herring.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_SeHealth-Clinic.jpg