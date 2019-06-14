City man critically hurt in shooting

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Thursday night, according to police Capt. Terry Parker.

Parker said officers were dispatched about 7:16 p.m. to a call of shots fired at 105 Carolina Ave, and found that Michael Melvin, 49, of the 1100 block of Cherokee Street, already had been taken by private vehicle to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. Parker said Melvin was rushed immediately into surgery with critical injuries.

Lumberton police and State Bureau of Investigation agents processed the crime scene and interviewed witnesses. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846 and ask for Detective Dereck Evans.

