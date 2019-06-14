Crime report

June 14, 2019

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Presley Morant, Howard Circle, Fairmont; and Ronnie Strickland, Pete Lane, Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny of a firearm were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Charles Locklear, Odum Road, Lumberton; and David Hendren, Regan Church Road, Lumberton.