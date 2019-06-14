Commissioners could revisit vote on tax administrator

LUMBERTON — A previous vote to hire a Tax Office administrator could be revisited when the Robeson County Board of Commissioners meets Monday.

When the commissioners gather at 6 p.m. in their chambers at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, they will be working off an agenda that includes an item that reads simply “Tax.” County Attorney Gary Locklear said Friday afternoon that he hasn’t seen the agenda but that item could be related to advice he gave the commissioners.

He advised them that they need to revisit the May 20 vote to hire a Tax Office administrator, Locklear said. Board Chairman Jerry Stephens called for a vote and received four “yes” votes, but did not call for “no” votes. All eight members of the board were present.

“Four is not a majority of eight,” Locklear said.

Commissioner Raymond Cummings did not recuse himself from the vote, Locklear said. There was no reason for him to because his wife, Betsy Cummings, who had applied for the job; was not the candidate in question.

Despite the item not being on the May 20 agenda, Commissioners Pauline Campbell, Tom Taylor, Lance Herndon and David Edge voted to hire Robert Conner. Although they did not raise their hands to vote against the hiring, Commissioners Roger Oxendine, Faline Dial and Raymond Cummings opposed.

Conner, a Tax Office employee, and Betsy Cummings, also an employee, applied for the job, which has a pay range of $69,847 to $108,805. Betsy Cummings has been working as the interim supervisor with no increase in pay.

Before the vote was taken, Edge said he would “like to move forward on the tax collector’s position.” The position had been vacant since August.

Also on Monday’s agenda are two public hearings.

One is on the county’s $155 million spending plan for fiscal year 2019-20. The agenda does not indicate whether or not the commissioners will vote on the budget after the hearing.

The budget has no tax or fee increases. The property tax rate of 77 cents for every $100 of property stays the same. The proposed budget funds expansion of the landfill, the installation of smart water meters, 65 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office, $1 million for teacher supplements and new county offices at the former BB&T building in Lumberton.

The second public hearing concerns a request from Century 21 to rezone a 53.51-acre tract near Pembroke from Highway Commercial to Residential Agricultural to allow for residential uses.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

