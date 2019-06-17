Crime report

June 17, 2019 robesonian News 0

Richard Sims, of Summit Avenue, and Ryan Gaddy, of East Seventh Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone assaulted them with a knife. One was cut and the other was stabbed.

Michaela Thompson and Patricia McDonald, of West 24th Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton police department that someone stole a silver Nissan Armada, valued at $38,000, by taking their keys off of the counter at their residence. Two bank cards were also stolen.

Bridgette Overgoard, of Elkton Road in Clarkton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a bluetooth speaker radio, valued at $869, from Rent-A-Center of North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.

Micheal Adwell, of Gavintown Road in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his unlocked 2008 Pontiac and stole his Smith and Wesson rifle, valued at $450.

Devons McCrimmon, an employee of Dollar General on North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported on Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole 15 air freshener pockets, valued at $116. The items were later recovered.

Carrie Page, of Eastwood Terrance in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle and stole Gold Teeth Grillz valued at $400.

The following break-ins were reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bradford Locklear, Brilliant Drive, Maxton; Carter Lorraine, Coy Road, St. Pauls; Chelsey Deese, Alamae Road, Lumberton; April Locklear, N.C. 711, Pembroke; and Bartemas Locklear, St. Anna Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny of a firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Matthew Scott, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Vivian Dial, JR Road, Maxton; and Johnny Haywood, Barber Shop Road, Lumberton.