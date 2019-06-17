Work to close Green Springs Road

June 17, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Green Springs Road in Parkton will be closed through Friday afternoon so a pipe beneath the road’s surface can be replaced.

The road section was closed to traffic in both directions starting Monday morning, according to information from the N.C. Department of Transportation. The pipe replacement work is scheduled to be finished by 4 p.m. Friday. The work is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

The detour is Green Springs Road to Council Road to Parkton Tobermory Road to U.S. 301 and back to Green Springs Road.

