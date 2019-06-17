Car seat safety pays off

June 17, 2019
Seth Hutchinson and Jelly McGowan, of the Lumberton Fire Department, inspect a car seat for safety Monday at a car seat inspection station. The inspections, held from 4 to 6 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month, are part of a program held through Safe Kids Worldwide to educate parents and guardians on how to properly put their children into a car seat. Capt. Brian Jacobs said participation in this program excuses parents and guardians from paying a fine for a first-time offense.

