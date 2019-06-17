Car seat safety pays off

LUMBERTON — Robeson County jumped to the aid of the Public Schools of Robeson County this week in a move that could put them on a path to building one or more new schools.

The schools have a short-term money problem in the form of a $2 million deficit, and a long-term problem of too many aging schools. The county, which funds the schools at the lowest level in the state, holds the purse strings for local funding of operations and construction.

After months of finger pointing about the county’s lack of financial support for the schools, the county has chipped in nearly $1 million. This week, County Manager Kellie Blue wrote a check for $901,619.46 to SfL+a, a Raleigh architecture firm.

The firm designed a model K-8 school for the county and performed a detailed study of existing and future schools. The firm was instrumental in a failed attempt in 2016 to borrow more than $1 billion on the open market to build a dozen or more K-8 schools to replace 30 existing schools.

“This was the balance due from fees billed to date,” Blue said. “Understand, this does not fulfill the total fees that would be due for a (school construction) project.”

Blue said the county has applied for a $1 million disaster relief grant for the schools from North Carolina Emergency Management, a division of the Department of Public Safety. It would offset the architect’s invoice.

“We just received $250,000 and expect to be fully reimbursed,” she said.

The school district’s money problems apparently prevented it from paying the architect.

School Board Chairman Mike Smith said SfL+a’s bill was eight or nine months overdue.

Paying SfL+a will push the schools toward a “shovel-ready” school construction project, he said. The local system has missed at least two opportunities to seek state money for school construction because it could not demonstrate it has a project ready to go.

There are many sources of funding for the construction of a new school.

Late in 2018, the county rejected the idea of a bond referendum of $50 million or more for school construction. The state continues to debate a plan to fund public school construction, and a federal project to build schools in hurricane-battered counties is in the talking stages.

State Sen. Danny Britt’s offered a plan to make available more than $30 million for repairs and renovations to existing schools.

“This could allow us funding to close several schools into one renovated campus,” Smith said. “This is a short-term fix, and a long-term solution is to build many schools.”

There is also the matter of building a central office and maintenance complex to replace the facilities destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. The schools are renting administrative offices on Kahn Drive in Lumberton, and maintenance facilities were relocated to the bus garage, but remain in a floodplain.

“I have used every opportunity to get the county to fund us at a higher level,” Smith said. “County tax collections are $2 million higher than expected this year, but we’re not seeing increased funding.”

While Smith and the Board of Education are hoping for a large influx of funding for both operations and construction, the $1 million in relief from the county is welcome.

County Manager Blue said the county wants to see a strategic plan from the public schools that might include cost savings and construction, but the door remains open to the idea of increased funding.

The county could adopt a budget on Monday that keeps school funding the same, but Blue has said if the system comes up with a plan, more money can be pushed the system’s way at any time.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer