Damging winds, hail possible this evening

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents are being told to prepare for the possibility of rocky weather this afternoon and into the evening as thunderstorms, some severe, are expected to roll through.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front that is approaching that will bring with it the potential of wind gusts as high as 70 mph, which is enough to drop trees and knock out power. The storms are expected to be isolated, but strong, and could bring damaging hail and even spawn a tornado.

Robeson and surrounding counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

Residents are advised to stay indoors in a secure area when possible.