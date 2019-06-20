UNCP senior competes for Miss NC

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — Bryana Carrington, a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, will be among the 42 contestants vying for the Miss North Carolina crown on Saturday.

Carrington has been competing in the preliminary events this week with hopes of hearing her name announced during the final competition at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh. The event will be broadcast live on ABC 11, beginning at 8 p.m.

She is the reigning Miss Greater Carolina.

A Fayetteville native, Carrington is studying health promotions with a minor in substance abuse. She was among the panelists who took part in a discussion entitled “Strength, Courage and Wisdom” at the 2019 Women’s Empowerment Summit at UNCP.

She is president of Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority and was first-runner in the 2018 Miss UNCP pageant. She competed in the 2017 Miss North Carolina pageant, when she held the title of Miss Greater Sandhills.

