LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is circulating two photographs in an effort to catch a gunman who attempted to rob a convenience store on Thursday night.

According to a statement from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, the man, armed with a long gun, attempted to rob the One Stop Gas Station located at 4410 Alamac Road outside of Lumberton at about 5:50 p.m. The statement did not include information on how the robbery was thwarted. No one was injured.

When deputies arrived, the gunman had fled in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis that has a dent in the right front quarter panel. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anhone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Chavis at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

“This person is believed to be a local and if you know him, have him do the right thing and turn himself in,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “There is no doubt he will be identified shortly. This robbery did not go as he planned and luckily no one was injured, so it’s best he do the right thing and turn himself in now to avoid any further problems. Cooperation is paramount.”

This man attempted to rob a convenience store on Thursday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_robber.jpg This man attempted to rob a convenience store on Thursday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man who attempted to rob a convenience store on Thursday night fled in this silver Mercury Grand Marquis. It has a dent in its right front quarter panel. The suspect is seen at the left carrying a weapon. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_vehicle.jpg The man who attempted to rob a convenience store on Thursday night fled in this silver Mercury Grand Marquis. It has a dent in its right front quarter panel. The suspect is seen at the left carrying a weapon.