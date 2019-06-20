Rowland residents unhappy with closing of high school

Southern Southern Bullard Bullard Townsend Townsend Leach Leach Rowland will lose its high school, South Robeson, which is home to the Mustangs. The school is closing because it only had about 450 students, and will now house middle school students from Rowland and Fairgrove middle schools. Rowland will lose its high school, South Robeson, which is home to the Mustangs. The school is closing because it only had about 450 students, and will now house middle school students from Rowland and Fairgrove middle schools.

ROWLAND — It didn’t take long for Rowland residents to express their anger that their local high school, South Robeson, has been targeted for closure.

Within hours of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County voting 9-0 to close the school, social media was abuzz with parents and students expressing their displeasure. Many parents were upset that their children would have to be bused to Purnell Swett, Lumberton and Fairmont high schools, and there were many who expressed safety concerns as those schools are considered “rivals.”

Vonta Leach, a former professional football player who has a Super Bowl ring, was among those objecting on Facebook.

“First I agree, we do have too many schools in Robeson County that’s either old and outdated that we keep on patching up,” said Leach, who graduated from South Robeson in 2000.

But he had other ideas on how to solve the problem.

“We should have four 4A high schools in this county,” he said. “Fairmont and South Robeson should combine but before they do we need to build a brand new high school in the south end of this county. We would turn the old high schools into K-8. This will eliminate the old middle and elementary schools in those areas. “

He said something similar could be done in the northern part of the county, and also took on the local system’s transfer policy, which is generally considered too lenient.

“Now this is the part that no one wants to say. We need to redraw district lines and make kids go to school in their district. We also have too many elementary and middle schools in Lumberton and Pembroke. We need to build new K-8 schools and consolidate them also.”

The school board is facing a $2 million deficit, which is in part because of a loss of state money caused by declining enrollment.

The board approved Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s plan on Tuesday, which also calls for closing Green Grove, Janie C. Hargrave and R.B. elementary schools, and Rowland Middle School.

The timing is unclear. Wooten’s plan was to close the schools for the 2020-21 school year, but the board instructed staff to see if it could be done before the start of the 2019-20 school year that starts in August. Administrators are hurrying to see if that is possible, and if it is not, some or all of the closings might be delayed.

South Robeson was targeted because it only has about 450 students. The school, which was built in the early 1980s, is one of the newer ones in the system, and would remain open to students who now attend Rowland Middle and Fairgrove Middle. Green Grove Elementary students would then go to Fairgrove.

Brenda Fairly-Ferebee, who represents both Maxton and Rowland, asked on Tuesday to remove South Robeson from the consolidation plan, but got pushback.

Randy Lawson said, “It all started with Rowland Middle. I’m all in or all out.”

Rowland Middle, with 143 students, has been held up as an example of the high cost of operating a school with too much staff for its population.

David Townsend is the town clerk for Rowland, which bills itself as the “Home of a Thousand Friends.” He said the town will be losing an important community piece and “it will be a complete burden to parents by disrupting their schedules and having to drive an extra distance if they have to pick up their kids.”

Among the losses for the community will be a high school athletics program. The Mustangs have a rich history in sports, including a state baseball championship in 1986.

Zachary Bullard once was a social studies teacher at South Robeson.

“I understand from a financial aspect why they did it, yet I feel bad about the school closing because the community is so tight,” he said. “I liked teaching there because it was like a family atmosphere.”

Daphine Southern works for the town and has three grandchildren who are about to begin school. She feels like Rowland is a red-headed stepchild in the county and school system.

”We are always the last to get finances in the county, but always the first to get targeted because of our financial instability,” she said. “We have been fighting for our schools for five years.”

Southern said she has a niece who is a rising senior at South Robeson High who called her and said some students have already been threatened by students at Fairmont High.

Melissa Davis-Ocean, who ran unsuccessfully last year against Fairley-Ferebee for the District 2 seat on the school board, wrote a letter to The Robesonian that is published today.

She wrote in part:

“How dare you continue to destroy our town? Safety concerns? How about the Rowland, Fairmont and Lumberton rivalry that has been ongoing for over 20 years? You’re sending our children into a predestined war zone in Lumberton and Fairmont. They’ll have to fight every day just to survive.

“I’ll pull mine out and send him to Dillon or home-school before I allow you all to ruin his future because money has been mismanaged.”

There are 42 brick-and-mortar schools in Robeson County, the largest county in the state. There have been no school closures since 1988, when five local systems were merged to form the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Some of the decline in enrollment is blamed on two hurricanes, and there are schools throughout the county with fewer than 200 students.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners has told the school board it is willing to step up funding, but first needs to see a plan that included more than patching up schools, and includes what schools would be closed, and where new schools can be built if the money to do so can be found.

School officials have consistently said the growth in population is in the northern part of the county, while the population is shrinking in the southern part.

Donnie Douglas Rachel Horrell Staff writers

Rachel Horrell can be reached at [email protected], and Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

