Tribe reopens membership rolls

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee tribe’s membership rolls are open once more.

The 18 members of the Tribal Council present during Thursday’s regular meeting voted 14-4 to reopen the rolls effective Friday. On June 11, Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin recommended reopening the rolls after the council voted on May 16 to approve changes to the enrollment application process.

The rolls had been closed since Dec. 21, 2017, so the council could address concerns tribe members had about the enrollment process.

The new process does away with a test about Lumbee history and culture that people ages 18 and older had to take and pass in order to be enrolled. The test is replaced by a culture and history class that adult applicants must take and complete.

People whose applications were rejected or membership terminated now must wait only one year before applying again. The waiting period was three years.

The amendment calls for enrollment rolls to be closed for 30 days before and after a special election.

Tribal members ages 55 and older are no longer required to update their membership files. But they are encouraged to do so.

The historical context criteria for an enrollment application now includes prior enrollment and enrollment in a Lumbee school or church that was active before racial segregation ended.

In response to questions from Council Member Janie McFarland, Danielle McLean, tribe Legal & Compliance Officer, explained that the administration still is crafting a curriculum for the culture and history class. Until then, material from the old history and culture test will be taught. The first new culture and history class is not anticipated to be taught until July 3.

Council Member Annie Taylor expressed concern that tribal members outside Robeson County will have to come to Pembroke to take the class.

“They still have to come to Pembroke to finish their application paperwork,” McLean said.

There are plans to set up classes outside Robeson County, she said.

Council members voted unanimously to accept the help of South Dakota-based Four Directions Inc. in energizing Lumbee voters during the current election season.

The voting rights organization that works with American Indian tribes across the nation will conduct voter registration drives, educate voters and ensure the voting rights of Lumbees are not suppressed, said Reginald Oxendine, chairman of the Council’s Constitution and Ordinance Committee. Four Directions will do it for free.

Council Member Jarrod Lowery voted to accept Four Directions’ services but not before expressing his concerns.

During discussions with tribal leadership, Four Directions’ representatives displayed a lack of knowledge about the tribe, its people and its culture, Lowery said. They didn’t know the tribe was spread out over four counties. They didn’t understand how active Lumbees are in their communities.

“They hadn’t done their due diligence,” Lowery said.

He understands the importance of the organization’s work, Lowery said. He understands that Lumbees need to be more involved in elections and the political process, particularly in Columbus, Hoke and Scotland counties, where there are few, if any, Lumbees elected to office.

“Since 1492, out people have been told to stand in a corner and learn to take no for an answer,” Lowery said.

Lowery then apologized to the council for his impassioned outburst.

“But I am very passionate about our people,” he said.

It was with a show of passion marked by loud applause that the council greeted the newest Supreme Court member. Theresa G. Locklear was sworn in to a five-year term immediately after a unanimous vote to approve.

In other business, 25 young members of the tribe were presented with a plaque and $500 as recipients of the 2019 Lumbee Tribal Scholarship.

Receiving the scholarship were, from Council District 1, LaRon V. Locklear; from District 3, Kristen L Butler; from District 4, Nicolette Locklear and Maddison P. Oxendine; District 5, Grayson Lee Hunt, Nakiya B. Locklear, Aaron L. Dial, Jacob C. Harris, Christopher J. Collins and Aaron K. Lowry; District 6, Kearston P. Freeman and Reagan Lowry; District 7, Kari M. Brooks, McKenzie L. Cummings, Kelsey M. Locklear, Kendra A. Locklear, Johnaca M. Hunt and Nola E. Graham; District 8, Caroline Campbell and Tiana O. Jacobs; District 9, Madison F. Canady; District 11, Karina McMillian and Marisa R. McMillan; District 12, Zachary A. Phillips; and from District 13, Damon Evans.

Also on Thursday the council was presented a drum by Lumbee Tribal Support Services Manager Kayron Maynor, who was represented staff and customers of Support Services. In years past the drum was sounded and the people gathered, Maynor said.

“When you put your hand over your heart the drum represents the beating of your heart,” she said. “You are the heart of out tribe.”

The council approved a motion to make the drum, which was decorated with a brightly colored turtle, a permanent part of its meetings.

In other business, the council approved:

— A resolution in support that will be sent to North Carolina’s congressional delegates and leaders of Congress asking them to support H.R. 1964, titled “Lumbee Recognition Act.”

— A resolution in support of tribal Chairman Godwin Jr. to engage two legal firms that have asked to work and lobby for free on behalf of H.R. 1964.

— Approved allowing the governing board of Lumbee Tribal Holdings Inc. to be reorganized from three members to four.

