City man facing drugs, weapons charges

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was arrested and charged Thursday with a number of drug crimes following an investigation that was prompted by complaints, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Frankie Willis, 51, of 447 Rice Road, was arrested at that address and charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana,trafficking by possession of heroin/opium, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II and Schedule III substances, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of firearms by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

The arrest came after the detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit, assisted by the Community Impact Team, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT, used warrants to search the home at 1:17 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives found several pounds of marijuana, cocaine packaged in bags for sale, more than 200 dosage units of hydrocodone and oxycodone, more than 10 semi-automatic handguns, rifles and shotguns, drug paraphernalia to include baggies, ties and digital scales, and cash.

“This home has been the subject of multiple complaints over the last few months,” Wilkins said. “Unfortunately these offenses take some time to investigate, but I am glad we were able to bring forth charges on this case as we removed a large amount of drugs off the streets.”

