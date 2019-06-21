Burr blasts Cherokee in op-ed, says tribe working against Lumbee

Godwin Godwin Lowery Lowery Sneed Sneed

PEMBROKE — Key Lumbee tribal leaders are celebrating a scathing op-ed by Sen. Richard Burr that characterizes Cherokees as being greedy and standing in the way of prosperity for other American Indians, including full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

The leader of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation had a much different reaction to Burr’s piece.

Burr’s 656-word op-ed was published in the Charlotte Observer early this week, and then reprinted with permission by The Robesonian on Thursday. It can be found at robesonian.com by clicking on this link — https://www.robesonian.com/opinion/124346/cherokee-bullying-other-tribes-including-lumbee.

“I first met Sen. Richard Burr shortly after being elected in my first term as Lumbee tribal chairman,” said Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, now in his second three-year term after a landslide re-election in November. “During that meeting and since we have remained good friends and collaborators. He has championed tirelessly for Lumbee full recognition and led us through two hurricanes.

“He knows our people and is full aware of the hardships and prejudice we have endured from the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Nation. He has taken up the fight on behalf of our people even when some would have said he wasn’t doing enough. Well now he has publicly stated in as clear a message as possible that he is all in.”

The Lumbee tribe was recognized by the federal government in 1956, but does not enjoy full recognition, which would come with additional benefit, including for health, education, economic development, public safety, and government “set asides,” such as grants available for disasters. The tribe is state recognized.

There is legislation now in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to fully recognize the tribe, but that has become a yearly routine that never succeeds. The Cherokee tribe, which enjoys profits off casinos, is said to be opposed to full recognition for the Lumbee for fear of sharing benefits with the 60,000-member tribe.

In the op-ed, Burr, a Republican, wrote, “I’ve witnessed the Cherokee’s aggressive tactics for years in my work with the Lumbees. The Lumbees are the largest American Indian tribe in the Eastern United States, and they’ve sought federal recognition since the 1880s. The federal government finally acknowledged them as a tribe in 1950s, but denied them the full benefits and services that other tribes receive. I’ve worked to help fix this injustice, but the Cherokee have long lobbied against Lumbee recognition because they view it as a threat to their federal benefits and gaming business.”

Richard Sneed is the principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, which has about 16,000 members. When invited to respond by The Robesonian, he did so with a 650-word op-ed in which he tried to counter Burr point by point, and also said the senator owed his tribe an apology.

He wrote in part, “Sen. Burr claims that the Eastern Band has ‘aggressively’ opposed his Lumbee recognition legislation to protect our ‘gaming business.’ Actually, the Eastern Band has opposed Lumbee recognition legislation for literally a century, long before tribal gaming. The Lumbees have claimed to be a Cherokee tribe and at least three other historic tribes over the years, and their identity as an historic tribe and as individual descendants of an historic tribe has been questioned for many, many years. The Lumbee and other groups have tried to appropriate our Cherokee culture and identity, and the Eastern Band and other established tribes have opposed this appropriation. As Sen. Burr knows, the Eastern Band and other tribes support the Lumbees going through the federal acknowledgment process at the Department of the Interior to get a fair shot at federal recognition but oppose Sen. Burr’s bill that would circumvent the federal administrative process.”

The entire op-ed can be found at https://www.robesonian.com/opinion/124430/cherokee-leader-rebuts-op-ed-from-sen-burr.

Jarrod Lowery, chairman of the tribe’s Federal Recognition Committee, thanked Burr, and believes the op-ed will be helpful to the recognition effort.

”I appreciate Sen. Burr for being a strong advocate for the Lumbee people and it is refreshing to see a politician speak the truth on the issue,” he said. “The Eastern Band of the Cherokee has been self-centered without any concerns for the other tribes in North Carolina. The people should know the truth and I’m glad Sen. Burr led the way. Yes I believe it is helpful, bringing this issue to the forefront of N.C. politics and shedding light on the truths behind the issues can only help.”

Frank Cooper, chairman of the Lumbee Tribal Council’s Education, Culture and Public Relations Committee, also piled on, and pointed out what he believes is a hypocritical position by the Cherokee.

“The Cherokee have stated they support Lumbee recognition through the federal acknowledgment process at the Department of the Interior,” he said. “Ironically the Cherokee were federally recognized in 1868 by a congressional act in the same exact manner the Lumbee are pursuing recognition and have been doing so for 100 years. Sen. Burr recognizes this and has long recognized the double standard the Cherokee display as far as recognition is concerned.”

Chairman Godwin believes the op-ed has earned Burr a chapter in the Lumbee history book.

“I am proud that he is my friend and a friend to the Lumbee,” he said. “But most of all that he is a man of integrity and principle and will stand for what is the right thing to do. He is not and has never been a political ‘sell out.’ When it is all said and done I think, he will be recognized as the modern day Hamilton McMillan fighting for the Lumbee people and all people of our area. “

McMillan was a state representative who in 1887 sponsored legislation to create the Croatan Normal School, which has evolved into The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

