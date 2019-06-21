United Way names new executive director

June 21, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Rachel Horrell - Staff writer
Johnson

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County will have a new leader as of July 1.

The charitable organization’s board of directors recently hired Tate Johnson as executive director. The previous executive director, Latricia Freeman, announced in late April that she would be stepping down to become director of Field Placement for the master’s of Social Work program at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“We are extremely excited to have found a new executive director with the leadership, experience and passion of Tate Johnson,” said Kathy Hansen, United Way of Robeson County’s vice president and Search Committee chairperson. “This is a pivotal time for our organization and while we are working to overcome society’s toughest challenges, we are also innovating for the future to strengthen this great community we call home.

“With Tate’s leadership we are confident that United Way will continue to build on historic successes in making a measurable impact across Robeson County and improving lives for individuals and families.”

Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a concentration in minority studies and a master’s of Public Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management. His experience reaches into fundraising, management and government. He is also a United Way veteran, having served as director of Resource Development for United Way of Henderson County and as Resource Development and Marketing coordinator for United Way of Coastal Carolina.

Johnson said he is excited about his new job and about moving back to Eastern North Carolina, where he and his wife, Elly, are from originally.

He wants “to build onto the strong foundation the current staff has already laid.”

He hopes to introduce the Born Learning Trail Campaign to the local chapter, which supports the spread of educational materials to the public that helps guardians better understand their children’s development and better prepares their children for school.

Johnson and his wife have two boys, Fitz and Smith.

“It is important for me to give back to the community I live in because I want my boys to live in a better community than I grew up in,” Johnson said.

Johnson
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tate_Johnson-1.jpgJohnson

Rachel Horrell

Staff writer