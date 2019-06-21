Wooten in sprint to implement plan

Wooten Wooten Janie C. Hargrave in Lumberton would be one of three elementary schools that will close as part of a cost-savings plan. Rowland Middle would also close, and South Robeson would no longer be a high school, with its students going to Fairmont, Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools. Janie C. Hargrave in Lumberton would be one of three elementary schools that will close as part of a cost-savings plan. Rowland Middle would also close, and South Robeson would no longer be a high school, with its students going to Fairmont, Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools.

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is wasting no time moving forward with plans to mothball four schools and close one high school.

Superintendent Shanita Wooten and her staff met Thursday with principals, teachers and staff of schools in Maxton and Rowland thay will be affected by the money-saving plan that was approved Tuesday by the Board of Education.

The public and political pressure to keep small and inefficient community schools open is just beginning, the superintendent said Thursday. She is pushing ahead full speed.

“They want to know why we can‘t wait a year before closing South Robeson High School,” Wooten said. “It was a very emotional meeting.

“We’re in a dire situation. We cannot put this off.”

Facing a $2 million deficit from the 2018-19 school year, the Board of Education is doing what has not been done since five systems were merged in 1988 — closing small schools that are not economical.

Schools in Rowland, Maxton and Lumberton are closing and consolidating into other schools after the school board heard the administration’s report titled Cost-Saving Options Plan. In phase one of the plan Rowland Middle School and three elementary schools, Green Grove, Janie C. Hargrave and R.B. Dean, will close and students reassigned to larger schools.

In phase two, South Robeson High School would cease to exist and its students scattered to Lumberton, Fairmont and Purnell Swett high schools. Fairgrove and Townsend middle school students will move to the former high school campus.

Initially, the plan would have closed South Robeson in the 2020-21 school year, but the school board voted to close it in advance of the coming school year.

The Board of Education has taken a tortuous path to consolidation over the past several months with Chairman Mike Smith and Vice Chairman John Campbell, the two longest-serving members, acting as vocal proponents.

Plans to hear the cost-saving plan, which was ready weeks ago, were delayed, and the board voted down the first leg of the plan by refusing to terminate employment contracts for 27 administrators.

At first, the board balked at a plan to end or restructure a program to help at-risk students graduate, which is known as LAP. Wooten has called the program ineffective and costly, and said her plan to replace it with a better program would save an estimated $800,000 next year.

The savings in LAP can be found in personnel costs, and the savings in phase one and two of the cost-saving plan can be found mostly in personnel as well.

“We had a long meeting with the State Board of Education representatives,” Wooten said. “They said personnel is where the cost savings can be found and closing buildings is not as important.”

Outcry from local school board members, administration and the public over the deficit, and the seeming inability of the board’s members to act brought the state to the table.

They endorsed her plan, Wooten said.

The bottom line is that phase one and two will save $1.7 million next year, school administrators estimate.

Rowland Middle School, with an enrollment of 138 students and declining, has been held up as a poster child for cost savings. With that enrollment, the state formula allocates funds for 5.8 positions.

During the 2019-20 school year, Rowland Middle had a librarian, a CTE teacher, a PE teacher, an art teacher, a combination band and music teacher, a part-time social worker, a part-time nurse, a full-time and part-time custodians and a part-time academically gifted teacher as well as regular teachers.

If each position costs the schools about $50,000 a year, putting Rowland Middle into a plan that is aligned with state funding, closing the school would result in more than $800,000 savings in personnel alone.

“Because we were funding teachers, when the state was not, it was not efficient,” Wooten said.

School district administrators are now in a race to make closings and consolidations happen before the start of school near the end of August. Teachers report about two weeks earlier. There are logistical issues, such as transportation.

“We are letting people know as soon as possible,” Wooten said of teachers and staff. “This is the most important thing.”

With 150 teacher vacancies going into the summer, most teachers’ jobs are safe, but some will be moved to other schools.

Change is not easy, Wooten said, and the “comments” are pouring in.

“We plan to have community meetings in four districts before the public hearing,” Wooten said. “We’re willing to do anything we can to ease the adjustment.”

It’s not all about money, Wooten said. It’s also about educational opportunity.

For instance, students at South Robeson High School will have more course offerings, such as advanced placement courses, at their new schools. The smallest elementary schools are too often the lowest performing, the superintendent said.

Another aspect of the cost-saving plan is that it may pave the way for school construction, whether funded by the county, state or federal governments, or all three.

County Manager Kellie Blue has publicly stated that a “strategic plan” is needed before it can consider letting loose of the purse strings. With the school board voting unanimously for closings and consolidation, it would appear that a viable plan is in place.

“We’re not stopping here,” Wooten said. “I expect more changes next year. We are going to do the feasible and realistic things that need to be done.”

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

